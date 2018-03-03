Brendan Rodgers has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal where he has been rumoured to take over from Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman is under massive pressure after losing to Manchester City twice in less than a week and there has been talk of the former Liverpool manager to come in and steady the ship.

Wenger is under contract until 2019 but may now leave the club early as fans demand his resignation. Their most recent loss to the league leaders has dealt a massive blow to the Gunners' hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four as they remain 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

They could still secure Champions League football next season if they win the Europa League. However, the London club first has to negotiate a daunting fixture against another fallen European giant in AC Milan in the Round of 16 before entertaining any thoughts of reaching the final.

Should they fail to make the Champions League for the second year running, it will be a gigantic blow to the Frenchman's legacy, whose ability to finish in the top four was the major selling point in building the latter part of his career at Arsenal.

Rodgers, who had helped Liverpool make the top four amid competition from the other members of the top six has thus been touted as a possible replacement. However, the current Celtic manager has no interest in moving out of Scotland in the near future as he is living a dream and is completely content with how his life is progressing.

"Arsenal is a great club with a great manager," Rodgers said, as quoted by the Express. "People will look at it and see that I went to Liverpool, they were struggling for five seasons for Champions League football and I was able to get them back.

"When I came to Celtic, they hadn't been in the Champions League for three seasons and I got them back. So maybe people are thinking – okay, Arsenal have been out of the Champions League and that is maybe the equation for someone like myself.

"However, I'm loving my life up here. I'm not going to be here forever but I'm living in a dream, although dreams always come to an end at some point, that's for sure," he added.

"I'm always relaxed about speculation and whatnot but my focus is only on Celtic.

"It's a fantastic club Arsenal, but they have a great manager.

"Unfortunately, the criticism Arsene takes is now the way in the modern game, modern football. That's unfortunate because he has done so much for the British game."