Arsene Wenger remained unsure of Jack Wilshere's participation when Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (4 March) after the midfielder picked up a minor ankle injury ahead of their loss to Manchester City on Thursday.

The French coach confirmed the minor knock ahead of the 3-0 humbling to Pep Guardiola's team, blaming it on the heavy fixture schedule in the last seven days, but seemed confident that he will return for the game on Sunday.

Wilshere has missed just two games through injury since his return from a fracture at the start of the campaign, which is quite significant for the midfielder owing to his injury troubles in recent seasons. He has proved that he can play consistently at the top level, which has earned him a new contract offer.

"If he can practice tomorrow, then he will be in contention. He will not practice today, he will have treatment and then a test tomorrow," Wenger said, as quoted on Arsenal's official site.

Wenger will be hoping that the midfielder returns as he will be looking to rotate his squad in order to keep them fresh for the game against AC Milan which comes four days after the trip to the south coast.

The Gunners play the first leg of the last 16 Europa League tie at the San Siro on Thursday (8 March), before welcoming the Serie A giants to the Emirates Stadium a week later. Wenger has insisted that he will not prioritise the Europa League, but with Arsenal's chances of finishing in the top four all but extinguished, he could look to rest a few players ahead of the tie against Milan.

The manager, however, indicated that he will make the decision on his final team lineup on Sunday, and it is likely that Mesut Ozil and a few other first-team players could be given a breather having played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup final and the mid-week Premier League game against City.

"I don't know, we will have to analyse that medically and see if I need to rest some players or not. I have until Sunday to make that decision, but of course, we gave a lot [in the Carabao Cup final] and on Thursday night. I have to decide who I rest and who I keep going," Wenger added.