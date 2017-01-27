Chelsea and Arsenal target Alvaro Morata does not want to stay at Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane remains at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish international is not enjoying his second spell with the Spanish giants and has instructed his agent to find him a move this summer.

Madrid exercised their buy-back clause in Morata's contract at Juventus last summer and brought him back to the Spanish capital for a fee believed to be somewhere in the region of £24m ($30m, €28m), but Cadena Ser claims the Spaniard feels he has been "cheated" by the club and is keen to seek pastures new. Morata refused offers to leave the 11-time European Cup winners during the last transfer window as he wanted to fight for his place at Madrid, according to AS, but his gamble does not seem to have paid off.

Morata has only made six starts in La Liga this season and is not enjoying his time under Zidane, but he has managed to score five goals and provide two assists during his limited time on the pitch. The former Juve hitman has also netted twice in five appearances in the Champions League. With Gareth Bale soon to return from injury Morata's chances of regular game-time are as slim as ever, but he is not short of glamorous suitors.

Chelsea were heavily interested in signing Morata in the summer but baulked at Real's asking price, believed to be around £60m. With doubts surrounding the long-term future of star striker and Morata's compatriot, Diego Costa, Antonio Conte's men could make a move for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal have also been continually linked with bringing the forward to The Emirates Stadium and could try to sign him to complement or even replace Alexis Sanchez, whose contract situation is still far from being resolved. His former club Juventus have also shown an interest in taking him back to Turin.