Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, with the Gunners willing to pay up to £30m ($38m) to secure his services. Tottenham Hotspur were also reportedly keen on the forward with Hugo Lloris recently asked if he has been trying to tap up his French teammate.

The Daily Mail understands that the Gunners have moved further in the race for the forward, who is willing to give up Champions League football in order to make a move to north London. The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals and contributed with 17 assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions, making 51 appearances in the process.

The midfielder has two years left on his current contract and has refused to sign an extension with Monaco, indicating that he would be open to a move if the right offer arrives. The forward is known for his versatility and can play as a winger or behind the striker. With his best years ahead of him, he will be a massive asset for either north London club, should they be able to complete a deal for the player.

Lemar's move to north London would lead him to become Arsenal's second signing of the summer. The club have already completed the free transfer of left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.

Meanwhile, Goal states that Arsene Wenger is hopeful that Lemar's arrival would help Kylian Mbappe also make his way to the Emirates Stadium, with the Frenchman still keen on signing the 18-year-old before the end of the summer. The Gunners will face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, who are also desperate to bring the striker into their folds.

Meanwhile, there are talks going between Arsenal and Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the trio entering their final year in contract next season. Sanchez is currently with Chile in the Confederations Cup while Ozil and Chamberlain are both on holiday.