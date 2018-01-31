Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club record fee.

That confirmation is now expected to trigger Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi's move to Dortmund, with the Premier League champions hoping to tie up a deal for Olivier Giroud to replace the departing Belgian.

The Gunners have confirmed in a short statement the Gabon international has signed for the club "on a long-term deal" for a fee that eclipses the £52m they paid to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon just last summer.

Meanwhile, Batshuayi has arrived in Germany to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Dortmund, according to RMC Sport.

Batshuayi, signed from Marseille for £30m in the summer of 2016, has struggled to win over Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old scored twice in the FA Cup fourth round clash against Newcastle United on Sunday (28 January), having also scored in the previous round against Norwich City, but could do little to change his fate with Antonio Conte eager to upgrade.

RMC Sport now report the striker has arrived in Germany with footage shared on Twitter showing him undergoing tests at Dortmund's facilities.

That move is still dependent on Arsenal sanctioning Giroud's move to Chelsea, although the Blues are said to have agreed a fee and personal terms with the France international.

Aubameyang meanwhile leaves Dortmund having scored 141 goals in 213 games in the famous black and yellow. Despite his relationship with the club disintegrating during the final weeks of his tenure at the Westfalenstadion, having been handed a third internal suspension in the space of 12 months in January, sporting director Michael Zorc paid tribute to the player who has finished as their top scorer in each of the last three seasons.

"Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story.

"He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal. "