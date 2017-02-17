Arsenal are still unsure of the extent of Laurent Koscielny's hamstring injury with the France international set to undergo a scan on Friday (17 February).

Koscielny, 31, was forced off after 49 minutes during Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, with the game poised at 1-1. His departure coincided with a complete capitulation from the Gunners, who conceded three times in 10 minutes as they fell to a humiliating 5-1 defeat that leaves them on the brink of elimination.

After that defeat at the Allianz Arena, Arsenal now travel to Gander Green Lane for the FA Cup fifth round tie with non-league Sutton United but Koscielny's participation for now remains in doubt until the club discover the extent of his injury.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Wenger confirmed his defender will undergo a scan, with Alexis Sanchez also not available at training today.

The Chile international was pictured at Heathrow Airport leaving London the morning after the defeat to Bayern, with Wenger revealing the forward has returned to Barcelona to attend a court case and will return to training on Saturday.

Ahead of Monday's match against Sutton, Wenger indicated he would resist making wholesale changes to his side after their mid-week European excursions but suggestions Jeff-Reine Adelaide, who impressed in the 5-0 victory over Southampton in the previous round, could be one new face to come in.

When asked what sort of side he will field, Wenger said: "Normal team. I gave a chance because they deserved to play [in the last round]. They have done well and one or two might have another opportunity."

After Monday's match, Arsenal have an 11-day break with their next fixture a crucial meeting away to Liverpool on 4 March.