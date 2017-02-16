Arsenal could be at risk of losing Laurent Koscielny to Bayern Munich if the club's downward spiral continues, according to Pat Nevin.

The Gunners are now on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League at the first knockout stage for the seventh consecutive year following their 5-1 defeat to the German champions on Wednesday (15 February).

Alexis Sanchez, who scored Arsenal's equaliser before a second-half onslaught, was pictured looking dejected after the final whistle, adding to concerns over his future at the club with the Chile international yet to sign a contract extension.

Both he and Mesut Ozil will have just one year remaining on their respective contracts at the end of season with Arsenal now facing the very real prospect of losing the two. And according to Chelsea great Nevin, Arsenal should also be worried about the future of France international Koscielny.

With Koscielny, if he is on a contract they will make him want to stay," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But I think there will a lot of clubs looking at him and thinking 'we can drag him away'. You put Koscielny in that [Bayern Munich] backline tonight and I suspect that he is one player that makes their team stronger.

"So it's going to be tough for them to keep Koscielny."

Following Arjen Robben's superb opener, Sanchez equalised for Arsenal before half-time to give Arsene Wenger's side a golden opportunity to leave Germany with something ahead of the second leg in north London in March.

But a complete capitulation from the Premier League side early in the second half saw them concede three in the space of 10 minutes, with Thomas Muller adding his side's fifth late on to effectively kill off the tie.

That Bayern onslaught began shortly after Koscielny was forced off injured, replaced by Brazilian defender Gabriel. Four minutes later, Robert Lewandowski put his side back in the lead.