Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper and Getafe loanee Emiliano Martinez. according to reports emanating from Spain.

Leeds have been searching for a new shot-stopper after being left unconvinced by the performances produced by Felix Wiedewald and Andy Lonergan, who is expected to join struggling Sunderland before Wednesday's (31 January) deadline providing the Whites can find a replacement.

Martinez, who joined Arsenal in 2010 but has found his path to the first-team blocked by the likes of Wojciech Szczęsny and Petr Cech, is currently on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe. But his temporary spell with the Madrid-based side could be cut short due to the lack of game-time afforded to him by manager José Bordalás, who has preferred to use Crystal Palace target Vicente Guaita between the sticks.

Getafe's loss looks set to be Leeds' gain, according to an excerpt from AS, relayed by Sport Witness, which states that Martinez "will leave" the club for Elland Road, though it does not specify whether his move to Yorkshire is a permanent or loan deal.

Martinez has been farmed out to many lower league English sides by Arsenal in recent seasons: Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all had the pleasure of his services at one stage or another, and it looks like Leeds are set to be the latest side to benefit from the talents of the Argentine who still harbours ambitions of becoming Arsenal's first-choice 'keeper.

Martinez will certainly provide sufficient competition for Wiedewald, who started the season well before suffering a crisis of confidence and losing his place to Lonergan. Former Preston North End stopper Lonergan is included in the Leeds squad for their trip to Hull City on Tuesday (30 January), but manager Thomas Christiansen gave little away when pressed about an imminent move for the 34-year-old, who will join his 10th club in Sunderland if a deal is pushed through - Lonergan has already agreed terms with the Black Cats.

"Yes, he [Lonergan] will travel with the team today and be in the squad tomorrow," Christiansen said, per Leeds Live. Asked about the former Fulham star's potential exit, the Dane replied: "We will see, we will see."