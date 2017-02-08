Shkodran Mustafi insists Arsenal have not given up on winning the Premier League despite falling 12 points behind table toppers Chelsea. Antonio Conte's men comfortably defeated the Gunners 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (4 February) and look set to run away with the title this season.

Two consecutive losses against Watford and Chelsea respectively have seemingly ended Arsene Wenger's side's chances of ending their title drought which is set to extend to 13 years, and while German international and World Cup winner Mustafi still believes there is a chance Arsenal can gazump their London rivals, he knows their task is 'more difficult than it was before'.

"I think it's going to be more difficult than it was before but I'm a believer,' he told Sky Sports, quoted by The Daily Mail. "I don't give up.

"As long as it's possible we're going to fight for it, and in the end we will see and if we're lucky enough and good enough to go for it or not. The first game we lost at home (to Watford) was really disappointing. We woke up a bit late, conceded two quick goals and it was difficult to come back."

"We were disappointed as well with losing at Chelsea, which was a completely different game. We knew it would be difficult at Stamford Bridge, but we knew as well it's possible to win. I think in the end we didn't do enough."

Mustafi's men may need to look over their shoulder instead of up at Chelsea at the moment. Arsenal currently occupy fourth but Liverpool are just one point behind them and could leapfrog them this weekend if they beat Tottenham. Arsenal will be hoping to keep Jurgen Klopp's men at arms length and close the gap on the seemingly indomitable Chelsea when they host relegation battlers Hull City on Saturday.