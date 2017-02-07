Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says the Ligue 1 outfit will not stand in the way of star striker Alexandre Lacazette should he wish to leave for pastures new this summer. The France international has been in fine form for Les Gones this season and has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid in recent months.

Aulas is aware of the interest in Lacazette and his desire to play for "a great club" and revealed that "no one will stand in his way" if a top European club makes a worthy offer. Arsenal and West Ham United both saw bids for the 25-year-old rejected by Lyon last summer but will certainly be pleased that the Frenchman is seemingly available.

"If Barcelona or Manchester United one day make an offer commensurate with what Alex is worth to our club, no one will stand in his way," Aulas told The Daily Mail. "Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

Lacazette, who has a £60m ($74m) buy-out clause in his current contract according to The Mirror, has been in quite remarkable form for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 18 goals in just 18 games. The talented forward will undoubtedly be in high demand at the end of the season and he believes "the right moment has arrived" to leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and the club he has been with since 2003. Lacazette's current contract with Lyon expires in 2019.

"I think that the right moment has arrived to leave," Lacazette said. "I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person. I will continue to work, in the hope that good opportunities will come this summer."