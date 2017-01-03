Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that there has been no fresh talks with Jack Wilshere over his contract and that the only time he contacted the England international was on his birthday on 1 January. Wilshere will have only a year left on his current deal when he returns to the Emirates after the end of the season, leading to questions over his future at the club.

The midfielder has been in brilliant form for Eddie Howe's side and will be a major miss when the Gunners visit the Vitality stadium for the reverse fixture, as he is not eligible to face his parent club. They won the return leg at the Emirates 3-1, with Wilshere watching from the stands and Wenger revealed that he is relieved that the 25-year-old isn't involved, given his current form.

When asked if there is a contract update on Wilshere, Wenger said, as quoted by the Mirror, "No, it was his birthday (on New Year's Day). I sent him a message. The good news is Jack Wilshere will not play (on Tuesday) but is still good enough to give any team problems."

The manager is set to make a lot of changes for their trip to Bournemouth, coming into the game only 48 hours after their win over Crystal Palace. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil may be back in the line-up, while Shkodran Mustafi is also expected to return after recovering from a hamstring strain.

"The differences in rest period are unbelievable in terms of all the teams," said Wenger, as quoted by the Telegraph.

"In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I've seen. I don't really know if the Premier League masters the fixtures. We have sold the rights to TV for a lot of money so we have to accept TV chooses the games. But some teams have more luck than others. We go into a game with a big handicap on the fixture and I have to find fresh legs."