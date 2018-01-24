Arsenal completed the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and the Gunners are reportedly hopeful that brining Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January can convince Mesut Ozil to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

The north London club secured the services of the Armenian international as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez complete a switch to Old Trafford. The former Barcelona man had less than six months left on his contract and decided against committing his future to Arsenal, which convinced them to sanction his sale.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsene Wenger's side are confident of securing a deal for Aubameyang this month. Sven Mislintat arrived at Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in November 2017. He, along with the Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis and legal expert Huss Fahmy were spotted in Germany over the weekend.

The Bundesliga club value their striker at £55m ($77.2m) and are also demanding Wenger's striker Olivier Giroud to be included in the deal, either on loan or a permanent transfer.

Ozil also has less than six months left on his contract and is free to talk to clubs outside England about a potential Bosman deal for the summer. The report claims the former Real Madrid star is earning £130,000-a-week at Arsenal.

The German international is demanding £300,000-a-week to commit his future to his current employers, which will see him become one of the top earners in the Premier League along with Sanchez. United are believed to be paying their new signing more than what Ozil is demanding at the Emirates.

With Mkhitaryan's deal already secured, Wenger believes the potential addition of Aubaymeyang could show Arsenal's ambition to challenge for silverware. The Frenchman remains hopeful it could convince Ozil to sign an extension.

The Evening Standard report claims that Ozil is attracting interest from top clubs outside England, with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus both keen on signing him on a free transfer.

Ozil is also a transfer target for his former manager Jose Mourinho at United, reports the Independent. The playmaker was signed by the Portuguese tactician when he was in charge at Real Madrid. He now wants to reunite with his former player at Old Trafford after the end of the season.

It should be seen whether Ozil will follow in Sanchez's footsteps and join United on a free transfer in the summer or will he end speculation surrounding his future by signing a new deal if Arsenal can land Aubameyang.