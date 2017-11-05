Arsenal have received a massive injury setback with reports that Sead Kolasinac has failed to recover from a hip problem and will be unavailable for their clash against Manchester City. This will be a huge miss for the north London club, with the Bosnian scoring and assisting a goal each as they came from a goal down to beat Swansea City at the Emirates last weekend.

Football.london reports that the player missed training before the game and is a doubt for the fixture despite Wenger claiming that the injury was not as bad as previously feared. Kolasinac, who arrived on a free transfer from Schalke this summer, has quickly grown into an influential figure at the Emirates and will definitely be missed if they have to replace him with someone from midfield.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international scored a vital equaliser for his side against the Swans before providing the assist for Aaron Ramsey's winner, but had to be replaced with 12 minutes of the match remaining after picking up a knock.

The wing-back missed training at the start of the week due to the knock. But, speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade on Thursday (2 November), Wenger was confident that the burly wing-back would play a part as he had made some good progress on the injury front.

Aside from Kolasinac, Wenger has also ruled out four other players from contention, with David Ospina, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Danny Welbeck all expected to be back after the international break.

The Gunners are the only Premier League club to ever go an entire season unbeaten and the Frenchman is hopeful they can keep that record their own by getting the better of City, who have not suffered a loss in the league so far.

A win here for Arsenal will take them to within six points of City and also give all the other teams a massive boost in the race for the title.