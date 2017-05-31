Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Henry Onyekuru to shine at the Emirates after reports transpired that the Gunners have agreed a fee for the KAS Eupen striker.

The 19-year-old forward has caught the eye of clubs across Europe after emerging as the top-scorer in the Belgian league this season with 22 goals in 38 appearances. His impressive run of form has earned him a call up to the Nigeria National team and is currently in Paris to face Togo in a friendly on Thursday (1 May).

Wright commented on Twitter that the youngster reminds him of the time when he first joined Arsenal as a relative unknown but established himself as one of the greatest players to ever grace the club.

Onyekuru, if the reports are true, will be announced by the north London club after the transfer window opens of July 1.

"Remember watching the news when I signed for Arsenal,fans said "why we signing him" Good luck to you Henry.I found the way to shut them up ," Wright said.

The Gunners have staved off interest from other Premier League clubs for his signature, with Everton and West Ham United also showing an interest in the striker. The Nigerian had expressed a desire to leave the club in January, stating that he wants a new challenge going forward.

"After the play-off, I will announce my decision. I have made my decision to leave. I have already agreed with Eupen that I am joining my new club after this season," Onyekuru said, as quoted by the Express.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife on Arsene Wenger's future at the club, with reports stating that he has signed a new deal at the club to extend his stay for two more years. The Frenchman met with major shareholder Stan Kroenke on Tuesday, 30 May where it was decided that he will stay at the club till the end of 2019.