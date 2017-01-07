Arsenal players fear Alexis Sanchez will not sign a new contract and leave the Emirates club after the end of the season. The star forward has 18 months left on his new contract and has not committed to the Gunners.

The north London club were forced to come from behind to settle for a 3-3 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the last league tie. Olivier Giroud scored his side's third goal in the second minute of the extra time and the France international along with other players celebrated the late equaliser.

Arsene Wenger's side could have pushed for a fourth goal as there were six minutes of added time. According to the Telegraph, Sanchez was unhappy with his side's performance and display against Bournemouth. He walked to the tunnel after throwing his gloves on the pitch and without acknowledging anyone.

The Chilean international continued his displeasure to the dressing room. A source told the Telegraph that the former Barcelona forward had "a face like thunder". His unhappiness has raised concern over his long-term future at the club.

Arsenal were willing to hand Sanchez an improved deal, which could see his wages rise to £200,000-a-week ($245,900 per week). However, his public meltdown at the Vitality Stadium has convinced few players the South American will not sign a new deal, irrespective of what the Gunners are willing to offer to keep him at the club.

He has offers from the Far East as Chinese clubs are looking at the option of securing his signature. In addition to this, Arsenal's Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City are also monitoring his situation at the Emirates.

Sanchez was seen arguing with midfielder Aaron Ramsey and was frustrated by England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Bournemouth. He believes some players at Arsenal are not good enough to help Wenger's side mount a title challenge.

Wenger admitted his star forward was unhappy after Arsenal dropped two points against Bournemouth. The Frenchman suggested that Sanchez's public meltdown was not a concern and labelled his behaviour as "normal" due to the Gunners' failure to seal a victory.

"What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don't you're not happy. That is normal," Wenger explained.

"Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response. We are all frustrated. Of course he (Sanchez) is fine."