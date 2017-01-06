Former African Youth Player of the Year Victor Osimhen has decided to move to Wolfsburg after snubbing a move to Arsenal as he believes the Bundesliga club will provide him with more opportunities in the first team. The 18-year-old signed for Wolfsburg on a three and a half year deal for a fee in the range of €3.5m (£3m, $3.7m).

He was awarded the CAF's Youth Player of the Year award in 2015 and was being targeted by the likes of Arsenal and other Serie A clubs in the form of Inter Milan and Fiorentina. However, Osimhen insists that his choice was made by his need for first team action, which would be more easily available at Wolfsburg than at the Emirates stadium. The forward had scored 10 goals to help Nigeria win the Under-17 World Cup in 2015.

"There were many clubs that were interested in me," Osimhen told Bild, as quoted by Goal."But my choice was Wolfsburg because I think that my development opportunities are highest here. If I had gone to Arsenal, for example, I might not have found the route to the first team so quickly. I love football and I have worked hard to get where I am now."

Meanwhile, the Gunners have made their first January signing in the shape of Cohen Bramall, who Arsene Wenger has likened to Ashley Cole in his style of play. The 20-year-old will join Arsenal's U-23 side as he looks to establish himself in the first team. Bramall's speed and athleticism have impressed Arsenal, having been a promising track and field athlete before turning to football.

"Cohen Bramall has signed for us" Wenger told beINSPORTS, Goal reported. "He's an exceptional physical talent. I don't think he's ready, today, to play in Premier League but he has similarities to a young Ashley Cole."