Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have confirmed the capture of Arsenal's youth product Kaylen Hinds on a three-year contract in a reported £2m ($2.6m) deal.

The academy striker was was linked with a move to the German team recently with Arsene Wenger ready to sanction the deal and it was soon made official on Saturday (8 July).

The 19-year-old will now link up with former Gunners academy coach Andries Jonker, who became the club's first team manager in February.

The arrival marks the 54-year-old Dutch manager's first official signing in his first full transfer window.

Hinds, who represented England at the U16, U17 and U18 levels, was one of Arsenal's young prospects but failed to make a single appearance for the north London club since turning professional in February 2015.

His only form of first-team action came during a loan at League Two side Stevenage in the second half of the 2016/17 season where the Englishman started four games.

"The 19-year-old attacking talent has been taken on as a possible prospect for the professional team and will participate in training activities with the Bundesliga side," Wolfsburg's official statement read.

"Kaylen Hinds, who will wear the number 32 jersey, comes from Arsenal's Under 23 team, with whom he was also involved in twelve Uefa Youth League matches."

Hinds took to Twitter to thank the staff and players at the Gunners following the confirmation of the move: "Thank you to all the staff and players at Arsenal for the 5 years I was there but I'm happy to join [Wolfsburg]."