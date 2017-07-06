Arsenal have identified Juan Cuadrado as a summer transfer target and have already launched a bid for the Juventus winger.

According to RCN Radio, the Gunners have submitted a €25m (£21.9m) bid for the former Chelsea man after manager Arsene Wenger requested the board to sign him.

The same report claims that the two clubs are already in discussions over a potential transfer even though Cuadrado has said he is happy with life in Turin.

The 29-year-old signed a permanent €20m (£17.5m) deal with the Serie A champions in May following a two-year loan spell from Chelsea.

But reports in June said that Juventus were open to selling the Colombian international as they are looking to upgrade with the potential signing of Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa, who has already reportedly agreed terms with the Old Lady.

Juventus can now profit on Cuadrado with other clubs apart from Arsenal such as AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly interested in his signature.

Cuadrado notably joined Chelsea from Serie A side Fiorentina in the 2015 January transfer window but failed to cement a starting position under Jose Mourinho.

After just 13 appearances in his half-season stint, he was sent on loan to Juventus where his performances improved a lot.

Cuadrado was sent off in the club's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in June which could serve as his last act for the Bianconeri.

If a deal is agreed, Cuadrado would become the third summer signing at the Emirates following the transfer of Sead Kolasinac and the recent arrival of French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The north London club have been in the market for a new winger for a while as Monaco's Thomas Lemar is reportedly their main target while Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez is also an alternative.