Arsene Wenger may have ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract at The Emirates Stadium, but his Arsenal squad is very much in a state of flux and could look completely different when they turn out for the Community Shield on 6 August.

The Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League last season and have no fewer than eight established first-team members entering the last year of their current deals. With their lack of involvement in Europe's premier club competition combined with the uncertainty surrounding the futures of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, Wenger and the Arsenal hierarchy could well have to deal with a raft of key departures as well as arrivals over the next few months.

What they need

Sanchez performed admirably when deployed as a striker last season, but Arsenal need a top quality, specialist centre-forward if they are to mount a serious, sustained challenge for the Premier League title.

Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck have demonstrated their qualities on a number of occasions over the last few seasons but operate in a class below the cream of the striking crop. Lucas Perez, a £17m signing from Deportivo La Coruna, impressed during his brief and bright cameos but looks set to leave north London after just a year due to his lack of minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe have all been linked with the Gunners, who are also in need of a true replacement for the influential but unfortunately injury-prone Santi Cazorla. The emergence of young defender Rob Holding has quelled any need for a new centre-back, a position that has long been a bone of contention at the Emirates.

Who could join

Along with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette, Arsenal have been heavily rumoured with a move for Leicester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian international is pushing for a move away from the former Premier League champions and said that he is 'honoured' to be of interest to Wenger.

The Gunners have also seriously explored the possibility of signing Monaco's Mbappe, arguably the hottest property in world football, but are unlikely to complete a deal for the coveted Frenchman. The 18-year-old is attracting interest from all of Europe's biggest clubs and could command a fee north of £100m.

Arsenal are known for their lack of ruthlessness in the transfer market but acted swiftly to sign full-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke last month. The Bosnian international will compete with Nacho Monreal for the left-back spot and can also operate as a centre half in a three-man defence.

Who could leave

Sanchez and Ozil are attracting the most attention due to their standing and pedigree, but they are just two of eight important first-team stars with 12 months left on their current contracts with Arsenal.

Wenger is keen to tie the pair down to new long-term deals but Chilean international Sanchez seems destined to move on, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich both vying for his signature.

Along with Sanchez and Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla, Kieran Gibbs and Per Mertesacker are all out of contract next summer, while Laurent Koscielny and Giroud have both discussed the possibility of returning to France in recent weeks.

What the manager has said

"First I think we have to keep 90 per cent of these players together and find one or two more who strengthen the group," Wenger told The Independent last month. "But we don't need a lot. We don't need many. But we need maybe top quality.

"I think this group of players is good enough to come back. They have learned a lot and they have gone through difficult periods this season and they have bounced back in a very strong way. I think that will help them, absolutely, next season."