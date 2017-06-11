Laurent Koscielny claims he is more than happy to remain at Arsenal, but has not ruled out the prospect of a future return to his native France with boyhood favourites Marseille.

OM, who re-signed Dimitri Payet from West Ham United in January, are expected to spend heavily in the transfer market this summer having been taken over by billionaire former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt last year.

Having already sealed the permanent signing of Newcastle United loanee Florian Thauvin, the Ligue 1 outfit have been linked with a whole host of English-based players including the likes of Moussa Sissoko, Andre Ayew, Giannelli Imbula, Steve Mandanda and Yohan Cabaye.

The Sun reported last month that Koscielny had emerged as their key target for the window ahead and had already been sounded out regarding his interest in moving to the Stade Velodrome.

They additionally claimed that Arsenal, who recently secured the signing of Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac, would not even entertain any offer below the £30m ($38.2m) mark.

Koscielny, absent from May's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley after being sent off on the final day of the Premier League campaign, is under contract at Arsenal for another three years and appears to have no desire to secure an imminent exit from the club for whom he has made more than 250 appearances since joining from Lorient in a £10m deal seven years ago.

However, he is evidently not too displeased to be mentioned in connection with the team he cheered for as a youngster.

"I have a contract with Arsenal, I even signed an extension last November until [June] 2020," he told French football programme Telefoot. "I feel very good there. I have always said that I was a Marseille fan when I was younger. When a mythical club like Marseille contact you, it is good. But will I sign for them? I have no idea at all."

Like Koscielny, France and Arsenal teammate Olivier Giroud, now seemingly attracting interest from West Ham, also recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Gunners amid similar links to Marseille.

"I'm not necessarily insensible to the approaches of French clubs, especially a legendary club like Marseille," he said. "My future is at Arsenal. We're continuing with what we've been building for several years. Now, we're going to challenge for the Premier League: it's my goal, it's our goal."