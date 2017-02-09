Arsenal have no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to manager Arsene Wenger. The England international appears destined to leave the Etihad Stadium after being sent on loan to Torino for the 2016-17 campaign, but will be keen to ply his trade at a major European club.

The 29-year-old had been previously linked with a move to Liverpool but The Daily Mail understand the Gunners are interested in a £15m move for Hart this summer. Wenger reportedly sees the 'keeper as a long-term replacement for Petr Cech, who is nearing the twilight of his career.

But Wenger is content with the options available to him, which include Colombia's David Ospina and Argentine Emiliano Martinez and insists Arsenal have no need for another goalkeeper in their squad. "I have three world- class goalkeepers and I am very happy with the three I have," he told reporters.

Jack Wilshere's career at Arsenal however appears less certain after Wenger confirmed Bournemouth have made no offer to make his loan deal at the Vitality Stadium permanent. The former Bolton Wanderers loanee has impressed this term but The Daily Telegraph understand the Cherries have no intention of signing Wilshere permanently, while Arsenal are yet to offer him a new contract.

Wenger has previously indicated that a new deal would be forthcoming, with the 25-year-old's current deal at Arsenal only running until this summer. The 67-year-old manager confirmed: "At the moment we have no move from Bournemouth for Jack Wilshere."

The club have not been able to recall Wilshere from his season-long loan spell on the south coast to help cure their central midfield crisis, with Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey out injured while Granit Xhaka is serving a four-game ban for his second domestic red card of the season. However, Mohamed Elneny's return from the Africa Cup of Nations is a welcome boost ahead of the visit of Hull City, but Hector Bellerin could be absent after being injured in the lead up to Chelsea's opening goal last Saturday (4 February).

"From last Saturday we have Elneny who is back available for the squad," Wenger stated on the Egypt international, who had missed two games at the Afcon finals in Gabon due to injury. "He practised yesterday. He is fully focused and he is a fantastic player with a great mentality. He is of course disappointed that they lost in the final but he has a qualify session yesterday (Thursday 8 February).

"We have questions over Hector Bellerin. He is going every day for tests and process and we will only know tomorrow [Friday] if he gets the green light from the medical people. He has not practised."