Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has urged Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal and complete a switch to Bayern Munich in order to win a "major title". The 28-year-old moved to the Emirates from Real Madrid in 2013 and has less than 18 months left on his contract with the Gunners.

The German international has not signed a new deal and his future at Arsenal beyond this season remains uncertain. He is not the only star whose future is unresolved as Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the club, whose current deal also runs down in 2018.

Arsene Wenger's side are fourth in the Premier League table with 47 points, trailing the league leader by 12 points. They face Bayern in the last 16 of the Champions League and it will be a difficult task for Arsenal to beat the Bundesliga winners over a two-leg tie in the European competition.

Ballack believes Ozil has a better chance of winning a major silverware at Bayern than at Arsenal and for this reason, the former Real Madrid star should leave the Gunners and return to Germany.

"Mesut is an amazing player. He knows that he is one of the undisputed stars at Arsenal. A lot of clubs would love to have him," Ballack told Sport Bild, as quoted by the Mirror.

"He lives in London, one of the most beautiful cities ever. To this end, Arsenal is a club that has an incredible impact on the world.

"If you are a top player in England, the cult around you is bigger than in Germany. You are treated more respectfully, especially. These are all reasons for an extension. But if he wants to win a major title, he has a bigger chance to achieve that at Bayern."