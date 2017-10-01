As a result, Hughton will have to decide whether to risk Glenn Murray - who only returned to training on Friday following an ankle injury - or else deploy Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown or perhaps even Jamie Murphy as a makeshift forward. Sam Baldock is out with a calf problem.

Hemed begins a three-match suspension after failing in his appeal against an FA charge of violent conduct handed down after his coming together with DeAndre Yedlin during last weekend's win over Newcastle that was sealed by his own early second-half goal.

Sead Kolasinac is expected to play despite experiencing unspecified injury problems of his own, while Alex Iwobi could also feature after recovering from a thigh strain.

However, Mesut Ozil, omitted from the Germany squad for World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan, is still not available after a bout of knee inflammation and an ongoing achilles issue means that centre-back Laurent Koscielny is considered as a real doubt.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette, Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and Granit Xhaka should all return for Arsenal today after being left out of the travelling party for Borisov.

After a highly-entertaining 4-2 Europa League victory over BATE Borisov that resembled more of a five-a-side contest for the most part, Arsenal return to domestic duty today as they look to equal a club record by notching their ninth successive Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium against a Brighton & Hove Albion side who are hoping to record back-to-back top-flight triumphs for the first time since 1982.

While Arsene Wenger has lamented his side's "cruel" schedule after they played on both Monday and Thursday nights, fatigue should not be much of an issue with so many key first-team players rested for that long trip to Belarus.

The Seagulls, without suspended striker Tomer Hemed, are on a high after a narrow, hard-fought defeat of Newcastle - the team that pipped them to the Championship title in dramatic fashion last term - but will be only too aware that not since a 2-1 loss at QPR in 2012 have Arsenal been bested by a newly-promoted outfit. That's a run that stretches back 31 games.

The Gunners have kept three successive clean sheets since that embarrassing hammering at Liverpool, although did live very dangerously indeed for stretches of last week's win over West Brom. Chris Hughton also knows what it takes to win with an underdog on this ground having masterminded Newcastle's first league success in north London for nine years back in 2010.

These two teams have not even been in the same division since 1983. Arsenal won their last league meeting in February of that year and have also emerged victorious from all three subsequent FA Cup ties, the last two by a 3-2 scoreline. Brighton have only managed to beat today's opponents twice in 16 attempts and are yet to win a game away from home in 2017-18.

Stay tuned for all the latest team news and confirmed line-ups. There are three Premier League matches on the docket for this afternoon, so kick-off is at the much earlier time of 12.00 BST.