Live Contract rebel Alexis Sanchez left out by FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley.

Alexandre Lacazette makes competitive Gunners debut after move from Lyon. Sead Kolasinac on the bench

Chelsea leave Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger on the bench.

Fellow new addition Tiemoune Bakayoko as well as Eden Hazard both ruled out.

Now 15:08 Players back out and we're ready for the second. No changes at half time but remember both sides are allowed to make six each. Back underway at Wembley.

17 min 14:51 Half time: Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea A new season curtain-raisers go, this isn't a bad one. Arsenal have gone closest through Alexandre Lacazette - though they have lost captain Per Mertesacker - while Chelsea have held firm and only threatened sporadically through Pedro. Both sides feeling each other out somewhat, leading to the first half stalemate.

20 min 14:48 Nice feet from Alex Iwobi as Arsenal continue to throw players forward. They play the ball out from the back very well before Iwobi turns inside but shoots right at Courtois.

28 min 14:40 Willian booked for diving as Chelsea appeal for a penalty. The Brazilian trips himself up but its a bit of a giveaway when you turn to the referee and appeal. Deserved caution.

30 min 14:38 Finally some offensive pressing from Chelsea and it is Pedro who unleashes a fine effort which is beaten out by Cech. Arsenal not yet recovered from losing their captain Mertesacker.

31 min 14:37 Kolasinac will move to the left and Monreal will slot into the back three. Arsenal awfully short of centre backs just days before the season starts.

35 min 14:34 Mertesacker, in his final season at Arsenal, will play no further part and it is the turn of Sead Kolasinac to make his debut for the Gunners.

37 min 14:31 Per Mertesacker in the wars at Wembley after a glancing elbow from Gary Cahill connects with his nose and there is a lot of blood flowing from the German. Slight delay here he gets cleared up.n

42 min 14:26 AGAINST THE POST! Lacazete almost nets on his debut by clatters the post, with Courtois beaten. Arsenal far sharper in this opening quarter.

49 min 14:19 Now a yellow for another Spaniard in Hector Bellerin, who could have been turned out for Barcelona had things been different.

51 min 14:17 Yellow card for Cesar Azpilicueta for hauling down Danny Welbeck. That won't be carried forward for the remainder of the season. Free-kick though for arsenal 35 yards from goal which is taken short by Chelsea deal with Monreal's cross from the left.

57 min 14:11 Alexandre Lacazette almost has his first Arsenal goal. Alex Iwobi - big season for him you feel - ghosts past David Luiz and the Frenchman waits for the pull-back but via a flick from Courtois it evades him. Now Welbeck's header is kept out by the Belgian. Good start from the FA Cup winners.

1 hr 14:08 Scrappy start as you would expect by certainly a better one for Arsenal who have done much of the attacking in the opening exchanges. Chelsea happy to sit back and absorb the pressure.

1 hr 14:03 Underway at Wembley. Competitive game or not, neither side will want to lose this game. Arsenal and Chelsea looking to secure the first trophy of the season.

1 hr 14:02 Attention now turns to the Grenfell Tower tragedy last June, with individuals involved in the episode laying wreaths pitch-side alongside the FA chairman Greg Clarke. A minute's silence is now being held to remember those affected.

1 hr 13:57 A rather poor cap it must be said. But Zola is at least shaking hands with both the players and each mascot, which is nice. You can't help but love the little magician. It is fair to say he is holding things up a little. What is Zola up to wearing that cap? Cancel the season already — Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) August 6, 2017

1 hr 13:55 The teams are out at Wembley. A sun-decked afternoon at Wembley. The guests of honour, Bob Wilson and Gianfranco Zola are being presented to both teams.

1 hr 13:53 The money raised from today's game will go to the charity which is supporting those affected by the Grenfell Fire. The Grenfell choir are currently performing at Wembley ahead of kick-off.

1 hr 13:50 A watching brief for one of Chelsea's summer signings this afternoon. None of them have been named in their start eleven.