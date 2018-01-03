Live Kick-off: 7:45pm Arsenal starting XI: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Bllerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata

Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac ruled after picking up a knocks against West Brom.

Mesut Ozil recovers from knee problem to start tonight.

Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas return to the starting XI after starting on the bench in the weekend thrashing of Stoke City.

Now 19:05 As mentioned, this is the first of three meetings between these two sides over the next three weeks. The next instalment in the trilogy takes place at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on 10 Wednesday before we head back to the Emirates on 24 January for the return leg.

5 min 18:59 Antonio Conte makes four changes to the side that put Stoke City to the sword on Saturday. As mentioned, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas come back in along with the rested Tiemoue Bakayoko. Andreas Christensen also reclaims his spot in the heart of defence. Willian, Pedro, Danny Drinkwater and Antonio Rudiger are those to drop to the bench as the Italian boss keeps his rotation policy in full flow. Here's your Chelsea team! ðŸ‘Š



9 min 18:55 Three changes for the Gunners tonight. As Arsene Wenger tends to do against sides that do the same, he has named three at the back tonight with Rob Holding coming in for Laurent Koscielny, who misses out completely tonight. So does Sead Kolasinac, another injury victim after that bruising New Year's Eve encounter with West Brom, so Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes into replace him on the left. Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka retain their places in midfield but Alex Iwobi drops to the bench with Mesut Ozil passed fit to return to the starting XI after a recent knee problem. Here it is - our team to face @ChelseaFC #AFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/06MQX1QWPG — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018

22 min 18:42 Predicted Chelsea XI We expect Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard to come right back into the starting XI tonight with the Belgium maestro to play off Alvaro Morata - who was taken off early in that thrashing of Stoke City to have him prepared for tonight.

28 min 18:37 Predicted Arsenal XI Arsene Wenger likes to jump between three and four at the back but more often than not, he will opt for the former if that is how the opposition are lining up too. With Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal out however, that means the Gunners boss will have no choice but to call upon Per Mertesacker if he does opt for that system tonight. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has proven to be an extremely reliable option on the left over the month; Sead Kolasinac's absence should usher him back in.

34 min 18:30 Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas both started on the bench against Stoke City on Saturday; not that they were missed, with the Blues taking a three goal lead inside half an hour. Conte has so far found harmony in his rotation policy over the busy period and suggests it will be in place again tonight. It is very important in my plan to involve all my players. We are doing a really good job in this situation because we are making many rotations but at the same time our results are positive. "My target is to have all my players in the peak of their form, especially as there is now the second part of the season and this is the very important part because you are able to reach your target or not reach you target.

36 min 18:29 Chelsea have no such problems; Antonio Conte has no fresh injury woes with David Luiz and Charly Musonda his only absentees with both expected to return this Sunday against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

40 min 18:24 Wenger on Koscielny and Kolasinac [On Koscielny] yesterday the medical staff were pessimistic. He is 30% available, 70% not available. Kolasinac is out completely for at least two weeks. "We dedicate our time to recovery. We work a little but today for preparing for tomorrow's game. Basically it is 80% recovery, 20% training. We have a squad equipped to deal with that, we have proved that in the Europa League, but we cannot lose any more players now because we are a bit a short.

43 min 18:21 Arsenal's injury list is a pretty beefy one, even if Koscielny and Ozil have managed to recover in time. Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while Nacho Monreal is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the clash against Liverpool before Christmas. Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, sustained a hamstring issue in the Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over West Ham United, while Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee.

48 min 18:16 Arsene Wenger will certainly be the more stressed manager ahead of kick-off having seen his squad shrink shorter and shorter over the last two weeks. If surrendering a win over West Brom on New Year's Eve wasn't frustrating enough, the Gunners also lost two key defenders in Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac to injury. Wenger rated Koscielny's chances of featuring tonight at around 30%. Kolasinac? No chance, he sidelined for the next two weeks with a knee issue. Mesut Ozil sat out of that draw at the Hawthorns due to a minor knee problem. A late fitness test will decide whether the German plays tonight.