Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers
- Arsenal host Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.
- Gunners hoping to avoid potential banana skin against League One opposition, who have endured a poor start to the campaign.
- Arsene Wenger confirmed that Calum Chambers and Jack Wilshere will play some part.
- Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil both out with groin and knee problems.
Everton vs Sunderland team news:
Everton: Stekelenburg, Kenny, Williams (c), Keane, Holgate, Besic, Davies, Klaassen, Vlasic, Calvert-Lewin, Sandro.
Sunderland: Steele, Jones, Matthews, Kone, Love, Rodwell, Ndong, Honeyman, Gibson, Gooch, Vaughan.
TEAM NEWS
Sunderland's team, with a few former Toffees...
TEAM NEWS
This is how Everton line up against Sunderland:
TEAM NEWS
Doncaster's XI and subs:
TEAM NEWS
The Arsenal line-up in fancy graphic form:
Some Gunners stars have arrived...
Olivier Giroud does not look best pleased. He will likely start tonight.
Team news just moments away now. How many changes will Wenger and Koeman make? Loads, is my guess.
Along with Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers, IB Times UK will also provide updates from Goodison Park, where Everton are taking on Sunderland.
Both teams are using the occasion to pay tribute to Bradley Lowery, who sadly passed away earlier this year. The young Sunderland fan touched hearts all over the world and will be remembered with special commemorative shirts tonight.
Arsenal have faced Doncaster in the League Cup before, and were almost on the end of a cup upset back then.
The Rovers were one minute away from knocking the Gunners out but their hopes of completing an upset were dashed in dying moments, when Gilberto Silva equalised in the 119th minute.
Arsenal went on to win the match on penalties, but they will be hoping that spot-kicks won't be needed this time around.
Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson, the son of Wenger's former nemesis Alex, will not go down without a fight in north London.
Arsene Wenger will ring the changes this evening and has apparently seen fit to afford Reiss Nelson the chance to start against Doncaster Rovers.
Many had hoped to see the young attacker start against Koln in the Europa League last week, but Wenger has instead decided to keep him back a week and play him in a match with less riding on it for an Arsenal perspective.
Will Nelson steal the column inches in tomorrow's papers?
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers.
The Carabao Cup tends to take a backseat for most of the participating clubs, who are usually more concerned with league matters, but Arsene Wenger's men will not want to suffer a defeat against League One outfit Doncaster and the predictable criticism that would no doubt follow suit.
Wenger is unlikely to field many, if any of his big guns this evening, but he will be hoping to avoid of the shock provided by Bradford City in the same competition many moons ago.
Stay with IB Times UK for all the latest news, updates and reaction to the happenings at The Emirates Stadium.