Live Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers Arsenal host Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Gunners hoping to avoid potential banana skin against League One opposition, who have endured a poor start to the campaign.

Arsene Wenger confirmed that Calum Chambers and Jack Wilshere will play some part.

Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil both out with groin and knee problems.

13 min 18:38 Team news just moments away now. How many changes will Wenger and Koeman make? Loads, is my guess.

15 min 18:35 Along with Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers, IB Times UK will also provide updates from Goodison Park, where Everton are taking on Sunderland. Both teams are using the occasion to pay tribute to Bradley Lowery, who sadly passed away earlier this year. The young Sunderland fan touched hearts all over the world and will be remembered with special commemorative shirts tonight. ðŸ’™â¤ï¸ | #OnlyOneBradleyLowery pic.twitter.com/aHAgeawCLG — Everton (@Everton) September 20, 2017

22 min 18:28 Arsenal have faced Doncaster in the League Cup before, and were almost on the end of a cup upset back then. The Rovers were one minute away from knocking the Gunners out but their hopes of completing an upset were dashed in dying moments, when Gilberto Silva equalised in the 119th minute. Arsenal went on to win the match on penalties, but they will be hoping that spot-kicks won't be needed this time around.

32 min 18:19 Arsene Wenger will ring the changes this evening and has apparently seen fit to afford Reiss Nelson the chance to start against Doncaster Rovers. Many had hoped to see the young attacker start against Koln in the Europa League last week, but Wenger has instead decided to keep him back a week and play him in a match with less riding on it for an Arsenal perspective. Will Nelson steal the column inches in tomorrow's papers?