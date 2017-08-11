Arsenal have received a triple injury boost ahead of their Premier League season opener against Leicester City after Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Per Mertesacker returned to first-team training on Thursday (10 August).

Arsene Wenger had labelled them a doubt during his pre-match press conference, but will be delighted to welcome the trio back which will provide him more options going into the game against the Foxes.

Ozil and Ramsey missed the Gunners' penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield with ankle and calf injuries, respectively, while Mertesacker suffered a head injury during the game against the Blues and was substituted in the first-half.

The aforementioned trio were pictured training with the rest of the first-team and are likely to be involved in the match day squad for the first league game of the season.

Wenger is keen for his team to make a strong start and banish memories of last season, when they lost their opening game 4-3 to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny deputised for the German and Welshman, respectively in the clash at Wembley and are likely to be the ones that will make way when Craig Shakespeare's side visits on Friday night (11 August).

Alexandre Lacazette is in line to make his first Premier League start and all eyes will be on the Frenchman as he looks to justify the club-record fee Arsenal spent bringing him from Lyon.

Francis Coquelin has also returned to training after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the Emirates Cup. However, the midfielder is unlikely to be rushed back to action for the game against Leicester as Wenger has enough options in midfield.

Arsenal currently have three players on the injured list – Alexis Sanchez, Gabriel Paulista and Santi Cazorla. The former is expected to return in about two weeks after suffering an abdominal strain during training, while Gabriel is likely to return next month. Cazorla, on the other hand, is a more long-term absentee with both the club and the player distancing themselves from putting a date on his possible return.