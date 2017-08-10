Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted that he is working to bolster a "couple" of areas of his squad but was coy over speculation linking his side with Ryan Shawcross and Sam Clucas. Meanwhile, the boss provided positive news on the injury front as he has a fully fit squad to select from for the Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday (12 August).

The Clarets have had a disappointing transfer window so far, having lost two key players in the form of Michael Keane to Everton for a potential fee of £30m ($39.1m) and Andre Gray to Watford in a £18.5m deal.

Former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley [both from Stoke City] and Jack Cork [from Swansea City] have arrived at Turf Moor during the summer but Dyche is yet to make a major addition to fill the gaps left by Keane and Gray.

It has been said Burnley are set to turn their attention to Stoke one more time in a bid to bring Shawcross while the Burnley Express is reporting that they have had a £5m bid rejected to sign Hull City midfielder Clucas.

Dyche admitted that Burnley are still expecting to bring some new players in but was coy when asked about the interest in Shawcross and Clucas ahead of the trip to Chelsea.

"We can only move and offer where appropriate. We're attempting in a number of difference areas, but every manager, at bigger clubs than this, are saying how difficult the market is. It gets tougher and tougher," the boss said, as quoted by the Burnley Express ahead of the Premier League opener.

"It's part of what is the Premier League, and the Championship now, you get links with everyone. People are trying to self-link themselves to clubs, agents linking players to clubs, sometimes to start a market. A market that is non-existent can be started by someone linking someone to a club. A lot is wrong, that's how it goes. We're used to it."

Pressed specifically about the two reported targets, the manager replied: "There might not be, there might be."

Dyche also defended Burnley's decision to sell Gray to Watford, suggesting that that club had no other choice after the forward refused to sign a new deal at Turf Moor.

"No one wants to lose their best players, but there's a reality to all clubs, particularly this one, and players with a year left on their contracts at any club - it's fair to say we're not market leaders - and they have the chance to look at other options," the boss added.

"When they've got a year left, it's tough, for all clubs. How far do you go to keep them here as regards their contracts? What are they asking for, what are their agents wanting? Some outgrow the club financially. Andre is 26, it's an important stage of his career, and his life. With Keano, arguably, it's fair to say he wanted to move on on and off the pitch. On the pitch, Everton are pushing forward at a rate of knots, and off it, I'm sure his contract is good."

Dyche won't be able to count on Gray anymore but confirmed that the rest of his players will be available to face Chelsea on Saturday.