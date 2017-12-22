Live Philippe Coutinho puts Liverpool into the lead.

Mohamed Salah doubles the lead six minutes into the second half.

Alexis Sanchez halves the deficit with a header.

Simon Mignolet error allows Granit Xhaka to equalise.

Mesut Ozil puts Arsenal ahead for the first time.

Roberto Firmino levels with 20 minutes to go.

Liverpool ensure they remain in the top four at Christmas.

22 hr 21:39 Well that was a bonafide classic Premier League game. Liverpool will be kicking themselves having gone 2-0 up. Arsenal stage a rousing comeback and scored three times in six minutes but they couldn't hold on as Roberto Firmino equalised. It was a great advert for the Premier League and while this isn't the only division which gets this kind of match, few are played at the pace and verve as this one. We should cherish it.

22 hr 21:33 Seventeen goals have been scored in the 90th minute or latter in this fixture. We're into stoppage time at The Emirates. And there will be four minutes.

22 hr 21:32 Theo Walcott on for Alexis Sanchez for the final minute or so.

22 hr 21:32 Mohamed Salah rattles the side-netting for Liverpool as they push for a later winner. Next goal wins, right?

22 hr 21:31 Jurgen Klopp has been an animated figure on the touchline through this evening.

23 hr 21:27 Oxlade-Chamberlain booed on his way on to replacing Philippe Coutinho. Someone explain that to me.

23 hr 21:26 Mustafi does superbly to hook the ball away from danger when Robertson's cross looked destined to find Salah on the back post. Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being prepped. Get your boos and whistles ready Arsenal fans.

23 hr 21:23 Georginio Wijnaldum on for Liverpool as Sadio Mane is replaced. Jurgen Klopp looking for a bit more control it seems, but they will still have that pace and threat on the break.

23 hr 21:21 Welbeck on for Alex Iwobi, who has been off the pace to be honest.

23 hr 21:21 Danny Welbeck is coming on for Arsenal, who are looking to fight fire with fire here. Bellerin tries to do that with a shot which Mignolet has to turn over.

23 hr 21:18 Maitland-Niles gets the wrong side of Mane and the Senegal forward is away, but the Arsenal full-back gets back and forces the ball out of play.

23 hr 21:13 GOAL! Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool (Roberto Firmino) Not a total surprise to see more goals and it comes for Liverpool, who have improved since going behind. Emre Can rolls the ball into Firmino who has space to take aim and although Cech gets a hand to the ball is bounces agonisingly into the corner.

23 hr 21:12 Liverpool break from an Arsenal corner but Mane loses his footing when he cuts inside. Brilliant, brilliant game this. And frankly predicting what will happen next is near-enough impossible.

23 hr 21:09 Just 388 seconds between those four goals in this second half. Marvelous entertainment even if the passage of play highlights the flaws in both these sides.