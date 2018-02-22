Live Kick-off: 8:05pm [GMT] Arsenal already have one foot in the last 16 after a comprehensive victory in Sweden last Thursday.

Arsene Wenger expected to rest a number of first-team players ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Aaron Ramsey not fit enough for tonight's match after recent injury but could be ready for Sunday's final.

Mesut Ozil will also not be risked after suffering from illness this week.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is cup-tied on Sunday, to play tonight.

2 min 19:01 Having had a quick scour of #ArsenalTwitter, Hector Bellerin starting tonight ahead of that cup final seems to be the biggest issue with Arsene Wenger's starting XI. But do Arsenal have another option for the right? Ainsley Maitland-Niles is maybe their best option, but that is a testament to his versatility rather than the depth of the squad. The fact that Arsenal can't rest their first-choice right-back four days ahead of their biggest game of the season is a tad alarming.

7 min 18:56 No rest for Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere, then. Both start tonight four days before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

13 min 18:50 Arsenal are yet to confirm their line-up but according to Uefa, this is the team that starts tonight. Arsenal team to face Ostersunds: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Welbeck

20 min 18:43 Let's not completely forget about Ostersunds, here. A place in the last 16 of the Europa League is still possible, although according to manager Graham Potter, they need one of the biggest miracles in the history of the sport to do it. "You need one of the biggest football miracles to go through, so we have nothing to lose," he said. "The only thing you have is the regret of not giving it everything. It is a wonderful opportunity for the players and myself to have this experience."

24 min 18:39 With the first final of the season looming, of course there will be some changes for the Gunners – although some of them enforced. Mesut Ozil struggled with illness at the start of the week and Arsene Wenger is taking no chances with the Germany international. He will have no role to play tonight, along with Aaron Ramsey. The Wales international is in a race to be fit in time for Sunday's short trip to Wembley after a recent groin problem, with tonight's match too soon for him.

29 min 18:34 Arsene Wenger on Danny Welbeck "He's getting sharper every day. In the last week he has moved forward and I think the game at Ostersunds has done him good. Since then, I believe that physically he is getting better."

30 min 18:33 Arsene Wenger has effectively confirmed three definite starters for tonight. David Ospina will continue in goal and will also retain his place on Sunday against Manchester City, having served as his side's goalkeeper throughout the Europa League and Carabao Cup campaigns. Courtesy of a 21 minute cameo against Bristol City while still a Manchester United player, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is cup tied for Sunday's final at Wembley and is expected to play the full match tonight. Wenger has also strongly suggested Danny Welbeck will be given the chance to lead the line tonight, with Alexandre Lacazette injured and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible.