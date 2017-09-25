Live 20.00 BST - Arsenal vs West Brom 12th-place Gunners, who have made their worst start to a season since 2011, are seeking to maintain their 100% record at the Emirates Stadium in 2017-18 and seal an eighth successive home league win

Arsenal have won six consecutive top-flight home matches against West Brom, conceding only once

Veteran Baggies midfielder Gareth Barry is set to make a record-breaking 633rd Premier League appearance in north London after equalling Ryan Giggs' mark in a goalless draw with West Ham last weekend

Tony Pulis' side, who beat tonight's opponents 3-1 at The Hawthorns in March, are on a three-match winless run in the league and have won only one of their 11 away matches so far this year

Pulis has lost on all nine of his previous visits to Arsenal with a combined score of 20-3

1 min 19:12 Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette begin together for the first time for Arsenal, with the former making his 100th Premier League start and the latter seeking to become the first Gunners player to score in his first three home matches since Brian Marwood in 1988. Ozil is only deemed fit enough to be a substitute despite several days of first-team training, meaning that Aaron Ramsey is afforded the chance to play in a more advanced role. Wenger's starting XI shows two changes from the last Premier League outing, a confidence-boosting goalless draw at Chelsea, with Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, who is not even named in the squad, replaced by Sanchez and Mohamed Elneny. David Ospina, Per Mertesacker, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jack Wilshere, Walcott and Olivier Giroud all drop to the bench after starting the 1-0 cup win over Doncaster Rovers.

19 min 18:55 West Brom's only previous win at the Emirates came back in September 2010 under the management of Roberto Di Matteo, when goals from Peter Odemwingie, Gonzalo Jara and Jerome Thomas secured a surprise 3-2 triumph. Samri Nasri's late brace proved to be in vain for the hosts. The Baggies also won the last meeting between these two sides in March 3-1. On that occasion, a headed double from Craig Dawson and an effort from substitute Hal Robson-Kanu condemned crisis-stricken Arsenal to a fourth defeat in five league outings. That was the day that two banners - one anti-Wenger and one pro-Wenger - were flown over the The Hawthorns and the travelling Arsenal support made their opposition to the Frenchman's management abundantly clear by booing his substitution of the injured Alexis Sanchez and holding up various placards.

29 min 18:44 Jake Livermore is set to feature for West Brom after being rested for that aforementioned draw with West Ham and the 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round defeat to Manchester City. Pulis claimed last week that Chris Brunt (calf), Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) would all need to be assessed in the days leading up to the game. ðŸ“· @29_JL back with a smile ðŸ˜#ARSWBA #COYB #WBA pic.twitter.com/09SzR1429f — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 25, 2017

34 min 18:40 Arsene Wenger should welcome both Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott back from injury tonight, although Danny Welbeck (groin) and Calum Chambers (hip) will be out until after the next international break. Francis Coquelin remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while long-term absentee Santi Cazorla is not expected to return until the New Year.