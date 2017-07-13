Arsenal are looking to raid London rivals West Ham United for 17-year-old midfielder Domingos Quina after missing out on signing him last year when he left Chelsea.

The Gunners offered him a deal to sign on a free transfer last summer, but he chose to move to Slaven Bilic's side and was immediately given a chance to break into the first-team. He made two appearances in the Europa League qualifiers and one in the EFL Cup last season, but largely played for the Under 23 side in Premier League 2. Quina missed the latter part of last season with injury but still managed to pick up the prestigious Dylan Tombides Award for the outstanding player from West Ham's academy

According to Sky Sports, Arsene Wenger's side have continued to monitor his progress and are keen to lure him to the Emirates this summer, despite him holding a contract with the Hammers until the summer of 2019. Quina, who can play as a central or defensive midfielder, is likely to join the Arsenal academy as he has a number of players ahead of him to immediately break into the Gunners' first-team.

The north London club are seeing an exodus from their academy this summer with U-21 star Chris Willock having already left to join Benfica, while Daniel Crowley's future remains uncertain with reports suggesting that he has agreed to join Dutch side Willem II on a permanent basis. Wenger will be keen to recruit other talented youngsters to boost their youth ranks and Quina could provide the necessary cover.

The 17-year-old West Ham midfielder is currently on international duty with the Portugal U19 team, who have reached the U19 Euro 2017 final where they will face England. He has played a key role in helping his country reach the summit clash, which is likely to further increase the interest in him from West Ham's rivals.