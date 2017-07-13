Chelsea seem to have clinched their third first-team signing of the summer after coming to an agreement with AS Monaco to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko for a fee reported to be around (£40m). Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger were their first two arrivals from Manchester City and Roma respectively.

Antonio Conte has been on the trail of the French midfielder since the start of the summer as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. Bakayoko played a key role in helping Monaco secure their first Ligue 1 title in 20 years and he is expected to partner compatriot N'Golo Kante in a new look midfield at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United were also said to be interested in the Frenchman as Jose Mourinho searches for a defensive midfielder, but the Red Devils failed to beat Chelsea for the second time this transfer window after they beat the Blues to the signing of Romelu Lukaku in a £75m-plus deal from Everton earlier in the month.

According to French news outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Principality club and the player's medical is scheduled for Friday (14 July). Bakayoko is expected to sign a five-year deal which will keep him at the club at least until the summer 2022. The fee was the sticking point until now, but they are now expected to fork out around €45m to complete the transfer.

Monaco had one of their best campaigns last year winning the Ligue 1 title and making the semi-finals of the Champions League, and they did that with a relatively young but talented team. Their performances have attracted attention from the big clubs around Europe and most of their players have been linked with moves away from the Principality.

Bernardo Silva became the first exit after he joined Pep Guardiola's side early in the summer, and Bakayoko looks to become their second departure. Apart from the duo, Thomas Lemar is also linked with a move away with Arsenal said to be keen to take the winger to the Emirates.

However, their biggest exit could be Kylian Mbappe with the 18-year-old linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and the Gunners. The 26-goal forward, who burst on to the scene last season, could become the world's most expensive player in the world if he decides to leave the French champions this summer.