Arsenal are becoming increasingly concerned that Alexis Sanchez might yet force his way out of the Emirates before the end of the transfer window.

The Chilean, who has less than 12 months left on his deal with the Gunners, has been heavily linked with a move away from north London throughout the summer, with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City all earmarked as possible destinations.

On Wednesday (9 August), the Telegraph reported PSG had dropped their interest in the 28-year-old, handing Arsene Wenger a major boost. But, according to the Mirror, Arsenal are worried Sanchez, might revive his efforts to leave the club before the end of the month.

Wenger, who has repeatedly insisted the Chile international will stay in north London, was eager to stress that Sanchez's absence from training was due to an abdominal strain he picked up before the game against Chelsea in the Community Shield.

"He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training, before he came to Wembley," he said in his press conference before the opening Premier League game of the season.

"He had a scan two days ago and he's out for a while - I don't know if it two weeks or one more week, but he will not be available. I think he will not play at Stoke, yes. For us Alexis Sanchez is a loss, of course. But we have all the other players prepared in pre-season and they are all ready."

However, while Wenger remains adamant Sanchez's injury is not linked with a potential exit, the report adds scans are understood to have shown nothing major.

Furthermore, while the former Udinese and Barcelona striker has allegedly told his teammates that he is resigned to staying at the club this season before leaving for free next summer, City are still waiting in the wings ready to make a move.

The Chilean, who scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, has declined to sign a new contract worth over £275,000-per-week with less than a year left on his current deal and has made no secret of his desire to play in the Champions League, a competition Arsenal will be absent from for the first time in two decades this season.

However, Wenger was surprisingly upbeat over Sanchez's future.

"All is possible you know," he replied when asked whether the Chilean could commit to a new deal at the Emirates. "When a player goes into the final year of their contract we will try to extend the contract because there is no reason we shouldn't do it, but we are not there yet. I can't tell you that [if any offers have been made] at the moment. I just think we are not open - what I said to you many times - to any offers, anyway."