Trae Coyle has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal on his 17th birthday on January 10 (Wednesday). The young midfielder has represented Arsenal both for the U-18s and the U-23s.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the best prospects at Arsenal and has been backed to make the next league of stars to make their way into the first team along with the likes of Reiss Nelson.

The young attacking midfielder first made his way into Arsenal in May 2009 and has gone from strength to strength over the years at the North London club, finally making a place for himself with a professional contract. He is a local boy and should he be able to fulfill his potential, will join Jack Wilshere as among the crowd favourites.

"Young midfielder Trae Coyle has signed his first professional contract with the club. Trae, an England youth international, has impressed while playing for our under-23s and under-18s this season," a statement on the club's official website said.

"From north London, he joined the club in May 2009 and signs on the day of his 17th birthday. Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Trae on his first professional contract and we look forward to his continued progress."

Capable of playing with both his right foot and left, Coyle is known for his versatility and ability to play on the wings if required, despite being particularly comfortable in midfield. He shot to fame in a youth game against Barcelona where he scored a goal from the halfway line and followed that up with other acts of brilliance which defied his age.

Meanwhile, the Gunners confirmed the departure of Francis Coquelin to Valencia on a permanent transfer. The midfielder struggled for game time at the club since an injury to Santi Cazorla and was allowed to leave as Arsene Wenger looks to streamline his side.

Coquelin spent ten and a half seasons with the Gunners, joining from French side Laval in 2008 and made 160 first-team appearances. Arsene Wenger confirmed his exit after the 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the first-leg of the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

"He goes to Valencia. He didn't get enough games with us this season, he had an opportunity and I let him go," Wenger admitted after Coquelin didn't even make the bench for the game against Chelsea.