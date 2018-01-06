Xavier Amaechi has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal on his 17th birthday on January 4 (Thursday). The young winger has represented Arsenal both for the U-18s and the U-23s.

A winger by trade, Amaechi is blessed with blazing pace and is regarded as among the best players in the Arsenal academy in his age group. The Nigerian scored a brilliant goal for the U-18s as the Gunners demolished their Tottenham counterparts 6-0 to make his mark. He is known for his versatility and can also play as an attacking midfielder if called upon.

A statement on the Gunners' official website read, "Talented winger Xavier Amaechi has signed his first professional contract with the club. Xavier, who turned 17 today, has featured for both our under-23s and under-18s this season.

"He has been at the club since the age of 12, having joined us in August 2013. We would like to congratulate Xavier on his new contract and look forward to his continued progress at the club."

The youngster missed the start of the season through injury but has been a regular feature for the U-18s, scoring three goals thus far. His only appearance for the U23s came in a loss away to Swansea City. He is unlikely to make any first team appearances this season despite Arsene Wenger's insistence on using youth in the Europa League and the League Cup.

Meanwhile, the north London club have made their first signing of the summer in the form of Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina. The north London club are open to a few more additions on the transfer front but the manager revealed that much will depend on the injury front and how they deal with it.

"We are open in any position for the exceptional player that can give us a plus," said Wenger.

"It depends a bit on the injuries as well, on the other hand it depends who will manage to extend the contracts of the players who are at the end of their contracts in June.

"It will depend on that because we have to take the consequences of these decisions and respond to it."