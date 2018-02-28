Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists his future is the least of his worries despite suffering fresh criticism after his side's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City and is only focused on seeking revenge against Pep Guardiola's side on Thursday [1 March].

Wenger and his players were lambasted after being beaten comfortably by City at Wembley on Sunday [26 February]. The damning loss led to fresh calls for the Frenchman to leave, and a report from the Independent suggests that Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim is ready to take over from the under-fire Gunners coach.

Jardim was identified him as a potential successor to Wenger last season [Telefoot] as confusion reigned over whether he would remain in north London.

His future has been a hot topic for an inordinate amount of time, but Wenger was predictably spiky when quizzed about what will happen to him at the end of the season and insists his sole focus rests on earning retribution against City when they travel to The Emirates Stadium.

"My position is my position," Wenger said in his press conference, per The Mirror. "Honestly, it is the last worry I have at the moment. It is my way of thinking, to focus for the next game. My job is to perform and for other people to judge me.

Asked if he was confident of remaining Arsenal boss ahead of next season, Wenger said: "I just gave you my answer. Does it stop you to sleep? That my position is certain, uncertain.Thursday night is important but the rest isn't interesting."

Many people believe - including former record scorer Ian Wright - it is time for Arsenal to find a new manager, but Wenger admits he is baffled by questions over his future and was keen to stress the loyalty he has shown to the Gunners on countless occasions over his 21-year career.

"I am amazed that I have to answer things that are the same. I have been here for 21 years, I turned the whole world down to respect my contract," Wenger said. "It is important what is happening to the team. My individual future is less important."