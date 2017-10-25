Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hailed match-winner Eddie Nketiah after the teenager scored a double off the bench to beat Norwich City in extra time and send his side through to the Carabao Cup last eight.

Josh Murphy's first half goal had looked like sending the Canaries through and inflicting upon the Gunners their first home defeat to lower league opposition in the competition's history.

Nketiah was handed just his second Arsenal appearance for the final five minutes of normal time - he made his debut in the last minute of the Europa League win at Red Star Belgrade - and netted with his first touch after Alex Iwobi's flicked header to force an additional 30 minutes.

And the England Under-19 international capped a memorable home debut with the winning goal in the first period of extra time, heading past Norwich stopper Angus Gunn to spark scenes of wild celebration as north London heralded their latest youth protege.

"We needed to score goals," said Wenger. "He knows how to score goals. We have seven or eight strikers on the pitch. He has qualities. If you can deliver when the team needs you, that is a quality you do not know if you have until you show it.

"I cannot remember. I felt i was happy for him and the team. He lacked ideas and clear cut chances. I was impressed by Norwich in defence. I know that he can score goals and that he has character. He is not afraid. He can give and go, and once a player has that in his game, they have a chance.

"If I have experienced players on the bench I would certainly have put them on and not Eddie. Here you have no chance to put an experienced player on so you send on a young player instead."

The Lewisham-born forward only joined Arsenal in 2015 from rivals Chelsea after seven years in west London. Wenger was at a loss as to why he chose the move but hopes more talented youngster are drawn to The Emirates Stadium.

"I don't know why Chelsea decided to let him go, the Frenchman added. "You see that more and more these days. Young people going from one club to another."

Having made his domestic cup and European bows in the last week, the next natural step for Nketiah is an appearance in the Premier League. Arsenal face Swansea City this weekend, before the reverse game with Red Star and the trip to Manchester City and Wenger will not hesitate giving him a chance. "I won't rule anything out," he stated.