Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has rubbished suggestions Barcelona could join the Premier League should Catalonia become independent, insisting Barca should look elsewhere.

In the aftermath of Catalonia's independence referendum, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed the four-time champions of Europe could end up playing outside the Spanish league if the region gained independence from Madrid.

On Sunday (8 October), the head of the Catalan government, Carles Puigdemont, reiterated his determination to carry out the result of the region's referendum and declare independence from Spain.

Puigdemont is expected to address the regional parliament on Tuesday, when Catalonia could declare independence.

The prospect of Barcelona breaking away from La Liga was backed up by Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish football federation, who over the weekend admitted the Spanish top-flight could continue even without the Catalans.

"If it [independence] happens, I'll immediately branch out to the Catalan clubs in the League," Tebas said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Gol TV.

"There wouldn't be an immediate break, but it lies with the Catalan Federation.

"If they support that position [of independence], they'd be outside of state competitions. Our obligation is to listen to them, but we must also comply with the legal regulations."

The Premier League has emerged as one of the possible destinations for Catalan clubs, should the region gain independence, but Wenger warned it would make little sense for the Nou Camp giants to play on British shores.

"I hope Barcelona continue playing in Spain," the Gunners boss told beIN Sports.

"It would break the geographical unity and common sense.

"On the other hand if the politics between Spain and Catalonia don't go well it would signify support from England for Catalonia and that would not be welcomed internationally. I don't believe it is a scenario you can envisage in a realistic way."

The Arsenal boss added that if the Premier League really had to be expanded, it would make more sense to invite the likes of Celtic and Rangers to join.

"Why don't they invite Celtic or Rangers to the Premier League who are already part of Great Britain, that would have more sense than inviting Barcelona," he said.

At various stages over the last decade, the Glasgow giants have been tipped to join the Premier League, but last month the Football League categorically ruled out the option.