Arsene Wenger believes that "everything went against" Arsenal during their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (25 February) after arguing that the second goal of the game was offside.

Sergio Aguero made the most of a mistake from Shkodran Mustafi to give City the lead in the 18th minute of the game before Vincent Kompany and David Silva ensured a comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half.

Wenger admitted that City were the better side but bemoaned Arsenal's bad luck after pointing out that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a great chance before Agüero's opener and claiming that Kompany's goal should have been rule out for offside.

"Well done to City, congratulations to them, they won the cup and will go home happy. We will go home very disappointed, Wenger said in the press conference as quoted by Football.London.

"I feel a little bit that everything went against us. We self inflicted our punishment because we had an unbelievable chance at 0-0, we gave them a goal at 1-0."

"We were a bit unlucky in the second half even if I think we didn't start well at all and we punished. But the second goal was offside. I don't know who watched the game on VAR, but it's a mystery to me how you can watch that on replay and not give offside."

"After that it was game over. City controlled the game and were better than us from then on. So well done to them, that's basically it. We conceded the 3-0 before I could make the change. We were waiting on the sideline, then it was game over."

Arsenal will have a chance to get revenge over City when the Premier League leaders visit the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (1 March).

The Gunners are 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with one game in hand but Wenger said that his side will not prioritise the Europa League.

"It doesn't help because they will be on a high. We will have to recover from the disappointment. On that front they have the advantage," Wenger added ahead of the upcoming visit of City.

"We have to prioritise the next game before we speak about the Europa League. We will of course take the Europa League very seriously but we have to win big games if we want to go far in the Europa League,

"If you look at the opponents who are in the Europa League there are many big teams as well. We have to play a big team."

Meanwhile, Arsenal were hit by a further blow during the disappointing defeat to City after Nacho Monreal was forced off and replaced by Sead Kolasinac in the 26th minute of the game.

The Spanish defender has been struggling with different fitness problems in recent weeks and left the pitch clutching his back.

Wenger didn't provide an injury update during his press conference but the news comes as a fresh concern for the boss ahead of the Thursday's clash with City.