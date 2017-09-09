Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that Reiss Nelson can step up in the first-team in the absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and has credited the 17-year-old to be able to play in three positions up front and also at right wing back.

Nelson is yet to make an appearance for the Arsenal senior side, but an indication over how he is regarded by Wenger was reflected by his inclusion in the squads that travelled to Australia and China in pre-season and then played in the Emirates Cup.

Nelson is expected to feature heavily for Arsenal in Premier League 2 this term and has played in each of the club's three matches there this season. The youngster has been in brilliant form. scoring five times in just three games, with braces in wins over Derby County and Manchester City and a goal against Liverpool. His performance has been rewarded with him being the PL2 player of the month for August.

He could earn his full debuts in the Carabao Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers later this month with a league debut soon after depending on the players at their disposal. Wenger believes that the youngster is filled to the brim with talent and can do a job across the pitch to lead the Gunners out of a terrible patch.

"Reiss can be one of the three strikers, he can be a wing-back," Wenger said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "The only thing you could say is that he's more of an offensive-minded player than a defensive-minded player, but he has to learn that part of the job as well.

"He has a good engine and he's a good dribbler as well, he can pass people, unbalance defences, open defences. Overall, I believe he has a good spirit and always wants to learn. That's one of the possibilities for him. The fact that Chamberlain left opens a little door for him."