Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal beyond the end of this season has been put in serious doubt after the Gunners' humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, 25 February.

The Gunners' hierarchy is said to be considering a change despite the manager having a contract until the summer of 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are already looking at potential replacements and have compiled a list of potential managers who can succeed the French coach. It was not the loss as such but the manner of it that has increased the pressure on Wenger.

Germany boss Joachim Low, AS Monaco's Leonardo Jardim, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and former Arsenal midfielder and current Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta are said to be the early contenders for the hot seat at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger has not faced such intense pressure in his 22 years at the club, and the Mail report claims that his position will be reviewed by the board in the summer, with a strong majority considering the possibility of asking the Frenchman to step down from his post.

Wenger's only hope of convincing the board to allow him to complete his tenure is likely to be Arsenal return to the Champions League, which seems a daunting task at this point. The route via the Premier League looks unlikely as they are currently 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, which leaves them with the Europa League route.

Similar to Manchester United last season, Arsenal can return to Europe's elite club competition by winning the Europa League. However, they face a tough clash against AC Milan in the last-16 and an exit there could be Wenger's last straw.

Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has made significant changes in the backroom staff since last summer, having brought in a new head of recruitment – Sven Mislintat from Borussia Dortmund, while Raul Sanellhi joined from Barcelona as head of football relations and Huss Fahmy as the chief contract negotiator. The trio's arrival has taken away some of the Wenger power at the club, especially in terms of signing players.

The Daily Mail states that they could have an influence when the manager's performance is reviewed at the end of the season. However, it will be majority stakeholder Stan Kroenke, a staunch supporter of Wenger, who will reportedly have the final say on the manager's future.