Director of England Cricket Andrew Strauss is still hoping Ben Stokes can take part in the Ashes against Australia as he seeks clarity on the Durham man's situation.

Stokes is still under police investigation for his involvement in a September brawl that took place outside a Bristol nightclub and has not travelled to Australia.

While the England all-rounder is alleged to have been defending a gay couple from homophobic abuse, he is still suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), despite calls from many to take him to Australia.

Strauss revealed that Stokes is currently waiting to undergo a disciplinary procedure from the ECB, as well as potential police action.

"The situation in a word is complicated," Strauss said, as quoted on CricBuzz.

"There's two different potential disciplinary procedures he has to go through, one is the ECB's own internal one and the other is any potential police action. Until we know more from the police it's very hard for us to put a timeline on anything.

"What we all want is clarity on what that situation is and how much cricket he will be missing for England. We're keen to get into that and move this forward but we're in the hands of the police. Ben has been and is developing into a world-class cricketer. The fact he's not out there at the moment is a blow to the England team."

Meanwhile, the England team have already begun their Ashes preparation in Australia, drawing their first match against a Western Australian XI in Perth on Sunday (5 November).

Having been on the receiving end of a 5-0 whitewash to Australia back in 2013/14, Strauss, former England skipper, is hoping his side will use the drubbing as motivation.

"I was involved in a 5-0 drubbing in 2006 and I used that as a very strong base for retribution," he added.

"I'm sure the guys who were there last time and suffered the chastening defeat at the hands of Mitchell Johnson will want to put that right."

The first Test of the Ashes will begin on 23 November in Brisbane.