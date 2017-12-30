The fourth and penultimate Ashes test between Australia and England has ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the hosts' hopes of pulling off a 5-0 whitewash. Australia declared their innings at 263 for the loss of four wickets but the teams came to a consensus on the result given the paucity of time.

The hosts started the final day at 103 for the loss of two wickets. David Warner and Steven Smith were in the middle, having made 40 and 25 runs respectively.

The day had started off brightly for the Three Lions after they had managed to send back Warner and Shaun Marsh shortly before the lunch break to give themselves a sniff of victory. Warner had managed to toil to what was his slowest ever half century in his test career, as Australia struggled to put one past the 164 run read posted by the visitors.

However, the day will be remembered for another masterclass by Smith, who ended the innings on an unbeaten 102 — his third century of a formidable Ashes campaign and his 23rd hundred in 60 Tests. Smith single-handedly stopped England from securing what would have been their first victory over Australia on foreign soil in over five years.

Smith has finished 2017 as the year's highest Test run scorer worldwide, strengthening his claim as one of the greatest ever players to set foot on the pitch. Smith and Mitchell Marsh had batted right through the middle session with few problems, adding 47 runs for the loss of no wickets. At tea, Marsh was on 10 from 97 balls and Smith had compiled a patient 87 from 228 deliveries.

They carried on their measured strike till the end of the day to help Australia keep an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series. Marsh ended the game on a modest 29 runs from 166 balls as he held the side of the pitch while Smith cantered through to another century.