Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young is contemplating a loan move out of the club in January, having failed to establish himself as a regular starter at the club. Jose Mourinho wants to keep him at Old Trafford for the Cup games and the Europa League but Young is reportedly keen on a move in January to extend his playing career.

The Daily Mail reports that Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng are among the teams interested while West Ham, West Brom, Watford, Crystal Palace and Swansea have also been sounded out.

The Red Devils have already sold Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay this window and want to keep the rest citing the horde of fixtures they are to face in the next few week.

However, they will consider Young's request and will make a decision regarding his future before the end of the window.

Mourinho has previously iterated that no first team player will be allowed to leave the club in January, but that may change depending on the state of the squad before the end of the transfer window.

Young's contract with the club ends next season and the manager would be willing to sell him on a permanent transfer after the end of the season. Bastian Schweinsteiger is another player, who has been overlooked by the Portuguese manager, and could be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the table, 14 points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have all but relinquished the title to the Blues, who barring a loss to Tottenham in the beginning of the year, have not dropped points at all this season. Mourinho will take on Hull City in the second leg of the EFL Cup in mid-week, with the Red Devils keeping a first leg lead of 2-0 from Old Trafford.