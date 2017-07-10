Ashton Kutcher has denied reports that he is cheating on wife Mila Kunis after addressing the rumours on Twitter.

Star published pictures of the Two and a Half men actor with "a stunning brunette" arriving in a car to board a private jet in LA on 26 June, with the gossip magazine asking: "Hey, Ashton! Who's the girl?"

Kutcher ridiculed claims, sending his 18.2m Twitter followers a picture of the story with the caption: "You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity."

His followers were quick to comment, with one person replying: "Well at least they said she was stunning. Always look for the silver lining. No one knows your relationship but you guys."

A second added: "This is such bullsh*t!! Like you can't go anywhere and hello... he has a life & family like everyone else!"

The 39-year-old star is now a dedicated family man and father of two having married his former That '70s Show co-star Kunis in 2015. He was previously married to actress Demi Moore, but the pair divorced in 2013 over his reported infidelities.

Kutcher and Kunis now share daughter Wyatt, two, and son Dimitri, seven months.

Kunis most recently spoke about the relationship to Sirius XM, claiming they had a casual arrangement before getting serious.

She said: "I don't know if I should tell this story, I could get in trouble for it. We were in similar movies and we should have paid attention to them because this doesn't work in real life. We clearly didn't pay attention and we shook hands on it and said we would just have fun. We literally lived out our movies."

Kunis also admitted that neither of them had planned to wed as they had previously been in long-term relationships.