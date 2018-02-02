An abusive husband who concealed his ex-wife's body in a suitcase has been jailed for life for her murder.

Ashwin Daudia, 51, strangled Kiran Daudia using her own scarf, Leicester crown court heard. He stuffed her remains in a suitcase which he dumped in an alley. He was caught on CCTV dragging the suitcase on the street and disposing of it behind bins.

The couple, who had an arranged marriage in 1998, had continued living together at their home in Lyme Road, after their divorce was finalised in 2014.

The house had since been sold to Kiran's sister, and Daudia was to leave the property on 16 January last year.

However, when the mother-of-two failed to return home after work, her family reported her missing. Police arrived at the home address where they were met by Daudia who insisted he had not seen her.

The next day, the police received a call from a neighbour who had found the suitcase abandoned in their backyard. The 46-year-old's remains had been dumped between two terraced homes in Evington, Leicester, on Tuesday (10 January) morning

Investigators later recovered CCTV footage of Daudia dragging the suitcase around a corner near Kiran's home.

Daudia claimed that faced with the prospect of losing his home, Daudia "lost control" and killed his ex in self-defence. Prosecutors dismissed his claims as a lie. They argued ligature marks on her neck suggested she had been strangled with her own scarf.

Passing sentence, Judge Timothy Spencer QC said he was satisfied Daudia had killed Kiran "in what should have been the safety of her own home".

"In my judgment you were arrogant, bullying and bent upon maintaining control. In short, I'm quite satisfied the course of destruction of your family was a course charted by you. Your selfish pride fuelled your anger."

Daudia was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years behind bars, Evening Standard reports.

In a statement, Kiran's family said she had "lots of dreams and aspirations which were... taken away by this demonic act.Life without her will never be the same."