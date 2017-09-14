Ronald Koeman has made six changes to his Everton side tonight [Thursday 14 September] to take on Atalanta in their Europa League group stage opener.

Maarten Stekelenburg replaces Jordan Pickford in goal with two changes in defence as Mason Holgate and Phil Jagielka come into replace Cuco Martina and Ashley Williams after Saturday's 3-0 hammering to Tottenham Hotspur. Mohamed Besic joins Morgan Schneiderlin in midfield with Idrissa Gueye handed a rest ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Nikola Vlasic makes his full debut in attack next to Wayne Rooney having replaced Davy Klaassen in the starting XI with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line ahead of Sandro Ramirez.

Kevin Mirallas is among the subs tonight.

Koeman this week indicated he would make changes to his side, with a trip to Old Trafford looming on Sunday. "We have more than 11 players available, so we can make some rotations," the Dutchman said. "But, like always, we will start with a strong team."

James McCarthy, Ross Barkley, Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman remain injured while winger Aaron Lennon did not make the journey to Italy.