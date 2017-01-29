Atletico Madrid have identified Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez as the player to replace Antoine Griezmann in the summer. The Chilean international has 18 months left on his contract at the Emirates and has not committed his future to the Gunners.

According to The Sun, the Spanish capital club are resigned to losing their star striker after the end of the season. Manchester United have long been admirers of Griezmann and Jose Mourinho has made him his priority transfer target.

The France international has an £86m ($107.9m) release clause in his contract. United re-signed Paul Pogba for a world-record fee of £89m ($111.7m) last summer and the Red Devils are ready to make another big money move in bringing Griezmann to Old Trafford. The situation has forced Atletico to look for a replacement for the attacker.

Sanchez has emerged as a target for Atletico, whose future at Arsenal remains uncertain. The north London club want to tie down his future and are ready to offer him improved wages, which will see him earn £160,000-a-week ($200,784 per week).

The La Liga outfit have already held talks with Sanchez's representatives and made their interest aware to his camp. However, the player and his agent are waiting for an improved offer from Arsenal before taking a decision on his future.

Arsene Wenger's contract will run down at the end of the season and the former Barcelona attacker's future is not linked with the Gunners' manager's situation.

Atletico are willing to offer him a lucrative deal that will see his wages rise to £220,000-a-week ($276,078 per week). They believe Sanchez, who is a natural goalscorer, can fill in the void left by Griezmann's potential departure.