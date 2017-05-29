Diego Simeone's assistant coach Juan Vizcaino has "opened the door" for Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return to the Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign. However, the Spaniard also expects Antoine Griezmann to feature at the Wanda Metropolitano despite recurrent speculation linking the Frenchman with a summer move to Manchester United.

Costa had been tipped to move to China after earlier this month Cadena Ser reported that the 28-year-old striker had reached a pre-agreement with Tianing Quanjian ahead of completing a transfer worth up to €90m (£78.4m, $100.7m) during the coming summer transfer window.

However, the Chelsea striker ruled out that possibility following the Blues' 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday 27 May.

Costa claimed that he will only leave Stamford Bridge to return to Atletico Madrid, warning that he will not be pushed to China just because the offer from the Far East could satisfy Chelsea.

"I will only leave Chelsea for Atletico. If not, I will stay here. I'm not interested in other clubs. I know Chelsea wants to sell players, but I told them, I have two years left on my contract and I won't go somewhere else just because they want so. I will only sign for another club in Europe, they know that. Otherwise I'll stay with my current contract," Costa said.

Atletico already tried to bring Costa back from Chelsea during the last summer transfer window and one of Simeone's assistant coaches has now suggested that they are ready to make a new attempt in the coming summer – if their current Fifa transfer embargo is lifted.

"Diego Costa, and all these players who are phenomenal, know that here always has the doors open," Vizcaino said to Cadena Ser.

Some reports have suggested that Costa could become the replacement of Griezmann amid suggestions that the France international could move to Manchester United during the coming summer transfer window.

Griezmann himself added fuel to that speculation last week by stating his chances of moving to Old Trafford ahead of the 2017-18 campaign are "six out of ten".

Atletico would be unable to prevent his departure if United agree to trigger his €100m (£87.1m, $11.9m) release clause.

However, Vizcaino, a key member of Simeone's staff, has warned United that Griezmann's idea is to continue at the Vicente Calderon.

"I have the thought that he is going to stay. At this point, the words of some persons could be misunderstood but I think that he is clear about he will continue here," Simeone's assistant added.